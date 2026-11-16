In California, United States, Mercedes-Benz will begin an early access program next month for new driver assistance systems the company plans to launch in 2027, The Verge reports.

Assistance throughout the urban route

MB.Drive Assist Pro is activated after a destination is entered into the vehicle's navigation system. The system is intended to assist the driver throughout the entire route: at motorway exits, during lane changes, when passing through intersections and traffic lights, as well as in dense urban traffic.

Unlike Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, MB.Drive Assist Pro will require the driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel in urban conditions. Mercedes-Benz positions the new features as Level 2 driver assistance systems.

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27 sensors and an Nvidia system

The suite uses 27 sensors: 10 cameras, five radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. Data processing is handled by a high-performance computer delivering 254 TOPS on the new MB.OS architecture. It runs on the Nvidia Drive AV platform, which combines AI with the deterministic Halos safety layer.

The second feature, Hands-Free Highway Assist, will allow drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on approved controlled-access highways. The system will be able to operate at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. This is substantially higher than the 40 mph limit of the previous Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot system.

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