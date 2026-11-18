On February 3, 2027, Mercedes-Benz will auction off in Paris a rare 1970 C 111-II experimental sports car with its original four-rotor Wankel engine. The sale will be conducted by auction house RM Sotheby’s in the Carrousel du Louvre halls during the Rétromobile Paris classic car show, Motor1 reports.

This will be the first time Mercedes-Benz has sold a C 111 vehicle. The manufacturer has contractually committed not to sell another C 111 for the next 25 years. The auction proceeds are to be directed to the Mercedes-Benz Museum 2.0 project — the modernization of the brand’s museum in Stuttgart, Germany, and the development of its digital version.

One of 17 experimental vehicles

The third C 111-II produced, known internally as Car 33, will be offered for sale. Its assembly began in March 1970, and in August of the same year it received a 2.4-liter four-rotor M 950 W 48 Wankel engine producing 350 hp. The 1,240 kg car can reach speeds of up to 300 km/h.

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In total, Mercedes-Benz created 17 C 111 vehicles in different versions. One was used for crash tests, while another three were dismantled in the 1970s. The brand’s collection now includes 13 such cars, and Car 33 has not left Mercedes-Benz ownership until now.

Testing and restoration

Car 33 was part of the brand’s experimental fleet: among other things, it was used to test a system for the even emptying of two fuel tanks with a total capacity of 116 liters, measure the temperature in the rear luggage compartment, and conduct runs at the Hockenheimring circuit. An anti-lock braking system was also tested on the car, but it is currently not operational.

In 1975, the car became part of the corporate collection, and after the Mercedes-Benz Museum opened in 2006, it was displayed in the Fascination Design section. In 2024, it was restored to technically operational condition at the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in Fellbach, while preserving the original patina of the body and interior. The powertrain was thoroughly restored, and a fire suppression system was installed in the engine compartment. Along with the car, the buyer will receive two sets of wheels, including magnesium racing wheels that are now suitable only for display.

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