Mercedes to focus on Level 2 and Level 4 systems — Motor1

In the United States, Mercedes-Benz is changing its approach to driving automation systems: the company will develop Level 2 driver-assistance functions and later plans to focus on Level 4 technologies. Mercedes-Benz Chief Technology Officer Jörg Burzer told media during a meeting, Motor1 reports.

Drive Pilot limitations

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz became the first automaker whose Level 3 Drive Pilot system was approved for use in the United States. It was offered for the S-Class and EQS models. Under specified conditions, the system allowed the driver not to monitor the road.

At the same time, Drive Pilot had significant limitations: the system operated at speeds of around 40 mph, making it useful mainly in slow-moving traffic rather than during normal highway driving. It also worked only on certain roads and under specified conditions. According to Burzer, the early launch of this technology showed the company the need to focus on what customers actually want.

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Focus on Level 2 and Level 4

Instead of continuing the gradual development of Level 3 systems, Mercedes-Benz is working on more functional Level 2 solutions. MB.DRIVE Assist Pro technology is intended to provide assistance during trips from the point of departure to the destination on highways and in urban environments.

Its stated capabilities include assistance with changing lanes, passing through intersections, making turns, and responding to traffic lights. According to the publication, the updated S-Class uses up to 27 sensors to support these functions. The driver must remain attentive and be ready to take over control.

Burzer said the company intends to direct its efforts toward Level 4 driving automation. At this level, a car can perform all driving tasks within defined conditions without human supervision. In his assessment, the technology will appear in production Mercedes-Benz vehicles only after 2030, and its rollout will be gradual.

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