The Poundland discount chain, which has 600 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has entered administration. The jobs of 11,000 company employees, as well as potentially thousands of employees at supplier businesses, are at risk, BBC News reports.

Sales were growing, but funds were lacking

The chain’s owner, US investment company Gordon Brothers, put Poundland up for sale in September, but later rejected offers aimed at preserving the business. The company has 600 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland; in Ireland, it operates under the Dealz brand.

Poundland’s problems were not linked to a decline in demand. In the year to September, the chain turned a loss of £68 million into a profit of £18.1 million before interest, taxes and certain accounting charges. Ahead of the Christmas period, like-for-like sales in the first quarter rose by 7%, while operating profit amounted to £1.9 million, £1.2 million more than a year earlier.

Julie Palmer, managing partner at Begbies Traynor, said Poundland’s situation was more a financing and ownership problem than a retail collapse. According to her, the chain’s tills were busier than a year earlier, and the business recovery appeared to already be under way.

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The role of the owner and creditor

According to the BBC, Gordon Brothers restricted Poundland’s access to funds needed to replenish store inventories and cover current expenses. The investment company said it had provided significant funding to support the chain’s operations after acquiring it.

Gordon Brothers is not only the owner but also one of Poundland’s creditors. The company has claims on loans, including a £22.5 million shareholder loan that it inherited after buying the business for £1. According to the BBC, Gordon Brothers received about £18 million from interest payments on debt, as well as other fees and payments.

Some informed individuals who criticize Gordon Brothers’ actions during the sale of Poundland accuse it of running the chain down in order to profit from the insolvency process. The investment company, which specializes in acquiring and restructuring troubled businesses, denies this.

The search for a buyer continues

Alix Partners advisers were appointed to sell the business and its assets. Both the sale of Poundland as a whole and the sale of individual parts of the chain are being considered. In the near term, stores and distribution centres will continue operating as usual.

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