A highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for internal communications has gone down in the United States. The agency is determining the scale of the problem.

What is known about the outage

Channel NewsAsia reports this, citing Reuters, which cites CNN. According to CNN, five people familiar with the situation reported that the network was unavailable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

CNN reported the outage on Tuesday, November 17. It concerns the US National Security Agency's internal communications network specifically, rather than other agency systems.

No signs of a cyberattack were found

According to CNN, at that time there were no immediate signs that a cyberattack could have caused the problem. The agency continued to assess the scale of the network outage.

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