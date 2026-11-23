In Germany, the OBI and Toom DIY store chains plan to merge and create a network of more than 600 retail outlets. The Toom brand is set to disappear, with its stores operating under the OBI name, Tagesschau reports.

The deal still requires approval from the antitrust authority

The planned merger was announced by Tengelmann Group, the majority owner of OBI, and REWE Group, the owner of Toom. The transaction requires approval from Germany’s Federal Cartel Office. The parties did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, nor data on the turnover and number of employees of the combined group.

Under the agreement, REWE Group will receive approximately 30% of OBI Group Holding. Tengelmann Group will retain its status as the majority shareholder.

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The transition to the OBI brand will take up to 18 months

The companies said the merger is intended to combine the strengths of the two chains and create a basis for further growth in a challenging market. The parties also expect to make use of synergies; in particular, one of the central administrative offices may be eliminated.

The transfer of Toom stores to the OBI brand is planned to be completed within 12–18 months after approval is obtained from the competent authorities. Other stated goals include the development of OBI’s digital marketplace.

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