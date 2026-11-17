Former U.S. House representative from Alaska Mary Peltola has widened her lead over incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in the U.S. Senate race. According to the latest update from the state election division, Peltola received 141,637 votes, while Sullivan received 130,162. The Hill reports.

Updated results

Republican Gerald L. Heikes received 6,020 votes. Another candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., received 4,684 votes.

According to the outlet, Peltola remains in the lead even if votes cast for both candidates with the surname Sullivan are added together. To win without a ranked-choice voting procedure, a candidate must receive more than half of the votes.

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Further counting

Election officials continue counting ballots from remote areas of Alaska. All votes must be released by November 18. If Peltola does not receive more than 50% of the vote by then, a ranked-choice voting count will take place.

In a statement released Saturday, Peltola's campaign said there is no mathematical scenario for Dan S. Sullivan to win. Sullivan campaign spokesperson Nate Adams declined to comment on individual count updates and outside projections, saying the campaign would issue a statement by the end of the week.

This race remains the last U.S. Senate election whose result has not yet been announced. The administration of President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block certification of the results if the incumbent senator loses because of the participation of another candidate with the same surname. Trump also alleged fraud and possible voter confusion between the two candidates.

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