In Adelaide, Australia, the city council approved changes to the public land management plan for Adelaide Oval Number 2, known as The Village Green. The decision allows events to be held there for no more than six days a year, excluding days when the main Adelaide Oval stadium is in use, ABC News reports.

New restrictions on events

The council also decided that events at the site cannot last more than three consecutive days and retained the attendance limit of 15,000 people. This threshold may be reviewed following an application to the city council.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas criticised the decision, calling it complete madness. According to him, the council has a reputation as a body that rejects opportunities, while the updated plan leaves it with the right to approve or reject events at Adelaide Oval Number 2.

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Positions of the council and stadium management

Adelaide Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith said the council had approved everything requested by the Stadium Management Authority (SMA). She added that if the SMA had changed its position, it should have communicated this more clearly to the city council.

SMA chair Jamie Briggs said the additional restrictions would make it more difficult to hold events. In his view, the requirement for prior approval of events with attendance exceeding 15,000 people could deter promoters. He also said that the SMA is discussing with the state government the possibility of overturning the council's decision.

City councillor Phil Martin explained that approval for major events is needed to organise traffic, cleaning and ensure a sufficient number of toilets. He also noted that the state government had not previously requested that events be held at Adelaide Oval Number 2 for more than six days a year.

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