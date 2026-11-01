In Australia’s Gold Coast, the city council could not find the bill for Mayor Tom Tate’s stay at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The mayor’s office said Tate brought a paper copy of the bill to the office only once and then took it away with him. The document was not copied, printed or stored in council systems.

As ABC News reports, the council twice rejected the broadcaster’s requests to access the bill. During an internal review, a council official said no copies of the document were found in electronic systems and correspondence or in physical archives. At the same time, the council believes it has neither the legal right nor the practical ability to demand a privately retained copy from the mayor.

Questions over payment for the stay

The bill is significant for Tate’s explanations regarding a possible conflict of interest surrounding the $1.5 billion Trump Tower project on the Gold Coast. Initially, the mayor declared free accommodation at Mar-a-Lago, provided by the Trump Organization, when the project was proposed within the council’s jurisdiction.

Later, Tate amended his declaration, stating that he personally paid for the accommodation during a three-day trip to Florida in February. He claimed that he had always intended to pay himself, but the bill arrived late. The mayor did not disclose the amount paid, but assured that he had received no special discount.

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The trip, to which Tate was invited as mayor, he now describes as private. Flights were paid for with local taxpayers’ money, while the mayor himself, according to the council, spent more than $13,000 on flight upgrades.

Controversy surrounding the visit

Transparency International Australia chief executive Clancy Moore said that, for proper record-keeping, it would have been desirable to record details of the bill. According to him, questions remain about the nature of the hospitality, the expenses, and whether the visit was official, private or personal.

Earlier, Tate said he had dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The White House said the president had not dined with the mayor, while the Trump Organization called that account entirely fabricated and said Trump had only briefly greeted Tate’s table from the patio. The mayor himself replied that recollections may differ. The Trump Tower project, which prompted nearly 100,000 objections in petitions, was ultimately scrapped.

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