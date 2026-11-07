Mayor says olive picker detained in southern Lebanon — The National

On the outskirts of the village of Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon, Israeli soldiers opened fire near a group of local residents harvesting olives and detained one of them. The village’s mayor, Tania Barnaba, told The National.

Restricted access to groves

According to Barnaba, residents were harvesting in an area closed to access. After the incident, Israeli soldiers set up a checkpoint on the outskirts of the village, further restricting access to the olive groves.

The Israeli army had previously warned residents that entering the area was prohibited. It covers more than half of Deir Mimas’s olive groves. Despite this, residents tried to harvest the crop, as olive cultivation and olive oil production are the main source of income for many of them.

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The Yellow Line

Barnaba said residents had been informed that Deir Mimas is located within the so-called Yellow Line. It separates areas of southern Lebanon occupied by Israel, where Israeli soldiers restrict civilian movement, from territories controlled by the Lebanese state.

According to the publication, the so-called security zone extends approximately 10–12 kilometres into Lebanon. On September 18, Israeli soldiers approached a new Lebanese army observation post near the village and threw stun grenades near it. Lebanese soldiers later left the post and returned to their main position in the village. Barnaba also said that the Lebanese army no longer has a permanent presence in Deir Mimas.

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