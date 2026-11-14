Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Israel’s right to exist and its security remain part of Germany’s fundamental national interest. At the same time, she stressed that this position does not mean unconditional support for the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and does not preclude criticism of its policies.

Merkel said this in a podcast published on YouTube, the Jerusalem Post reports. According to her, she has repeatedly criticized the Israeli government and believes that there are grounds to criticize its actions in the Gaza Strip now as well.

Israel’s security and criticism of the government

Merkel noted that when discussing Israel’s actions, it is necessary to remember the need to ensure the state’s continued existence and its ability to live in peace. She dismissed some statements in the discussion of the war in Gaza as one-sided.

The former chancellor also recalled that the October 7 attack was carried out by Hamas against Israel, not by Israel against the Gaza Strip. She mentioned Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, after which Hamas took control of the territory. In Merkel’s view, the October 7 attacks demonstrated that Hamas’s declared goal of destroying Israel is not merely a theoretical threat.

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Humanitarian situation in Gaza

At the same time, Merkel said that there are instances of disproportionality in Israel’s military response, particularly regarding what Gaza’s civilian population is experiencing. She separately mentioned food supplies and other humanitarian issues.

She said that the fight against Hamas is complicated by the placement of its positions, according to her, beneath kindergartens and hospitals. Merkel also expressed surprise at the small amount of public criticism of Hamas from within the Gaza Strip itself, acknowledging that this may be dangerous for its residents.

In addition, the former chancellor questioned the extent of international attention to the war in Gaza compared with other humanitarian crises, including in Yemen and Sudan, where, she said, civilian populations are also suffering severely.

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