German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Qatar plans to invest an additional €15 billion in the German economy. He announced this in Berlin after talks with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Der Spiegel reports.

According to Merz, Qatar’s additional investments are intended to strengthen both countries, particularly in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and aviation. The chancellor welcomed the emirate’s stronger economic presence in Germany.

Long-term investments

The Emir of Qatar said that his country’s investments in Germany are long-term in nature and demonstrate confidence in the strength of the German economy. Qatar has already been investing in German companies for years, including Volkswagen, Siemens and RWE.

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The article notes that German business has for several years pointed to a lack of investment in the country and growing trade barriers in relations with the United States and China. Against this backdrop, German companies and politicians are paying more attention to economic cooperation with other states, including countries in the Middle East and India.

Security and diplomacy

Merz also said that the sides had agreed on closer cooperation on security and defense issues. Among the examples, he named more active interaction between security services, including to counter cyberattacks.

The chancellor named Syria’s reconstruction as a shared priority of the sides. Merz also called for a solution to the conflict with Iran, linking this to the security of people in Qatar and predictable energy prices for Germany. The emir confirmed Qatar’s commitment to adhering to the UN Charter and strengthening diplomatic coordination with Germany.

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