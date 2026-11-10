German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, called for the timely introduction of a Europe-wide price on CO₂ emissions from heating fuels, petrol and diesel. As Der Spiegel reports, in the letter he opposed further changes to the plan and stressed the need to preserve predictability for companies and households.

Transition scheduled for 2028

A unified European emissions trading mechanism for fuel and heating was initially planned to launch in 2027, but its start was postponed to 2028. The delay was explained by the desire to avoid a sharp rise in consumer costs at petrol stations and when purchasing heating fuel.

Several EU states insist on softening the mechanism amid rising prices for fossil energy sources. They fear protests over additional price increases. In Germany, a national CO₂ price already applies to fossil fuels, including petrol and diesel, and in 2026 it stands at between €55 and €65 per tonne of CO₂. If the European mechanism does not replace the national system, this could preserve a competitive disadvantage for Germany, as some EU countries still do not have national CO₂ pricing.

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Disputes over ETS1

Merz also defended the existing ETS1 emissions trading system, which has covered EU power plants and large industrial enterprises since 2005. According to him, energy and industrial companies have built their business models on the expectation of reliable CO₂ price signals. This applies, in particular, to the development of renewable energy and climate-friendly modernization of the steel industry.

A group of countries including Poland and Italy had previously demanded that ETS1 be further eased in order to prevent excessive increases in electricity prices from gas- and coal-fired power plants. Merz noted that an electricity price compensation mechanism exists to offset the related costs for industry. In July, the European Commission proposed an ETS1 reform that is now being considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. It provides the relevant sectors with more time to retrofit production facilities in exchange for company investments.

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