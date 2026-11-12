Merz proposed Aigner for federal president — Der Spiegel

In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed Ilse Aigner for the highest state office — federal president. This was reported by Der Spiegel in an article about the federal presidential election.

Assessment of the candidacy

According to the publication, everyone praises Aigner's proposed candidacy. Der Spiegel calls the proposal a personnel decision for the country's highest state office.

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Assessment of the benefit for Söder

At the same time, the publication believes that it is not Merz but Markus Söder who will benefit from this decision. The article's headline says that Söder may behave more confidently in Berlin.

The photo accompanying the article depicts Söder, Aigner and Merz; its caption describes Söder as a Christian Social politician and Merz as chancellor. The publication was released on November 12, 2026, at 15:31; Jan Friedmann, Konstantin von Hammerstein and Paul-Anton Krüger are listed as the authors. The article was printed in the 47th issue of the magazine for 2026.

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