Petah Tikva mayor may face bribery charges — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg, the municipality’s director general, and eight other suspects may face criminal charges in a case involving alleged bribery and the financing of the mayor’s 2018 election campaign. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing a statement by the prosecution.

The Economic Department of the prosecution informed the lawyers for those involved that State Attorney Amit Aisman is considering filing indictments following pre-indictment hearings. During these hearings, the suspects will be able to present arguments against criminal prosecution before a final decision is made.

Campaign financing

According to the prosecution, during the 2018 campaign for mayor, Greenberg may have received benefits worth more than 1 million shekels. Investigators suspect that businessmen and associates financed his election expenses, which law enforcement views as a possible form of bribery.

The prosecution claims that in return, Greenberg performed or undertook to perform certain actions within his public office, including after being elected mayor. In the 2018 election, he defeated the then-incumbent mayor, Yitzhak Braverman.

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Suspects and the defense’s position

Among those suspected of giving bribes, the prosecution named the current municipality director general, Yaniv Benita, as well as businessmen Moshe Saadon, Netanel Zare, and Amnon Ben-Ami. According to the prosecution, some of those involved may have tried to conceal the alleged payments and mislead the State Comptroller regarding campaign financing, including through forged documents.

The statement also mentions Moshe Greenberg, lawyers Tal Gershtein and Shay Partush, as well as Nir Benita as suspects in submitting false information on election financing. Depending on each suspect’s role, possible charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, document forgery, and tax offenses are being considered.

Greenberg’s lawyer, Ofer Bartal, denied the allegations. According to him, the funds received by the mayor were loans that were later repaid with interest. The investigation was conducted by the Lahav 433 National Economic Crime Unit and the Tax Authority’s Yahalom unit. A state witness agreement was reached in the case, but details of the agreement and information that could identify the witness are prohibited from publication.

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