In the United States, Signal messenger is introducing restrictions on taking screenshots on phones so that AI agents cannot read private messages. The new settings will be enabled by default, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Protection against screen access

Signal said that the spread of AI features built into consumer device operating systems is increasingly complicating the protection of correspondence privacy. The service is particularly concerned about AI capabilities integrated into operating systems, including Apple’s Siri and Google’s Gemini, as they are deeply integrated into devices.

When Signal detects an attempt to take a screenshot or an AI assistant’s access to the screen, users will see pop-up windows with an option to disable the block. How this mechanism works will depend on the device.

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Requirements for technology companies

Signal called the new measures incomplete and urged Apple, Google, and Microsoft to provide app developers with clearer tools to block AI agents’ access to sensitive data. The company also asked for more detailed explanations of how such agents work so that developers can assess what data they receive.

Previously, Signal had already blocked screenshot creation by the Microsoft Recall feature in Windows. At the same time, the service said it cannot reliably provide similar protection on macOS. Signal stressed that AI systems that scan screens can transfer messages from the messenger’s protected environment to the servers used by the agent.

Signal is owned by a nonprofit foundation, does not display advertisements, and uses end-to-end encryption, so the service itself has no access to the contents of users’ correspondence.

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