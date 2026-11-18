Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi in the squad, will begin the defence of their MLS title in the United States on Saturday with a home match against Columbus Crew. The team is aiming to become the first club to win the MLS Cup two years in a row since LA Galaxy claimed the titles in 2011 and 2012, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Messi's statistics

The 39-year-old Argentine won the Golden Boot for the second consecutive season, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists. He could also become the first footballer to receive the MLS Most Valuable Player award for three consecutive seasons.

Last year, Messi helped Inter Miami win the first MLS Cup in the club's history, scoring six goals and providing nine assists. The regular season was uneven for the team due to coaching changes and poor results in home matches, but the club finished second in the Eastern Conference.

The team is led by Christian “Kili” Gonzalez. Other key Inter Miami players include Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who scored 17 goals during the season, and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

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Playoff competitors

The MLS playoffs will begin with wild-card matches on Thursday: Orlando City will host Cincinnati, while Seattle Sounders will play Real Salt Lake.

One of Inter Miami's main rivals in the Eastern Conference will be Nashville. The team collected a record 77 points for a single MLS regular season, won the Supporters' Shield and did not lose a single home match. Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge scored 38 goals between them. Nashville will face the winner of the Orlando City-Cincinnati tie on Sunday.

In the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps received the top seed after losing 1-3 to Inter Miami in last year's final. The Canadian club set its own records for wins with 19, points with 64 and goals scored with 74. Vancouver will play the winner of the Seattle Sounders-Real Salt Lake match on Sunday.

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