Inter Miami lost 0-3 to Columbus Crew in the first match of the MLS Cup playoff series in Miami, USA. Lionel Messi found himself at the center of a controversy late in the first half: he threw the ball from a throw-in into the face of Columbus forward Gonzalo Tapia. Referee Allen Chapman showed yellow cards to both players, The Guardian reports.

Dispute over the punishment

At the time of the incident, Inter Miami were already down to 10 men and trailing 0-1. Tapia opened the scoring by converting a penalty early in the match. Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois said after the match that the Argentine footballer deserved a harsher punishment than a yellow card.

Chapman explained his decision by saying that the force of the throw was insignificant and Messi's actions did not reach the threshold of violent conduct.

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Defeat for the reigning champions

After the break, Taha Khabroun doubled Columbus's advantage, while Tapia scored his second goal. Inter Miami, the reigning MLS champions, lost the opening match of the best-of-three series.

The next game will take place in Ohio next Friday. Columbus, the seventh-seeded club and 2023 MLS champions, will be able to eliminate Messi's team from the playoffs with a victory.

Inter Miami coach Kili Gonzalez acknowledged that his team did not deliver the expected performance. According to him, the team must win the next match or it will leave the tournament.

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