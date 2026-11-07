Meta has indefinitely postponed a planned update to its commercial terms for Meta Business users that could have required owners of Facebook business pages to allow the company to use content from external websites linked on their pages for AI training. Ars Technica reports.

A Meta spokesperson told Reuters that the company is pausing the changes, continuing consultations with stakeholders, and seeking to “get this right.” The existing terms remain in force until this process is completed.

Publishers’ concerns

After the update was announced, legal experts warned Nieman Lab that vague wording could potentially allow Meta to ignore robots.txt settings and scrape material outside Facebook on a large scale for artificial intelligence training. According to the outlet, businesses had no option to opt out of such terms without losing their Facebook business page.

The terms also stipulated that publishers must create test credentials so that Meta bots could bypass paywalls for materials. This drew criticism, including from media companies already engaged in legal disputes over the unwanted use of their content for AI training.

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Courts and regulatory scrutiny

The changes were initially due to take effect on October 30, but Meta moved the date to November 20 following objections from Facebook users, courts, and regulators. Courts in Brazil and Norway issued preliminary injunctions after lawsuits were filed by organizations in those countries.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority also launched a formal investigation to determine whether Meta could have used its dominant position to obtain valuable data for AI training. In the United States, Senators Adam Schiff and Marsha Blackburn called on Mark Zuckerberg to withdraw the new terms.

Meta insists it will not use its terms of service to circumvent robots.txt and that its scraping practices have not changed. At the same time, Nieman Lab noted that the updated version of the terms contains no specific provision on respecting robots.txt settings.

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