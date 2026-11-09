Meta has announced the global expansion of its technology for assessing the age of Instagram users. The system is intended to automatically move millions of teenagers to protected Teen Accounts, including if they provided a false date of birth during registration. The Verge reports.

How the system determines age

The tools analyze signals that may indicate a user is under 18. These include profiles and types of content a person interacts with, birthday greetings, as well as general topics and visual cues in uploaded photos and videos. Meta said that in Australia, it has also begun using Apple’s age signal as an additional method of determining age.

The company uses this system to remove accounts of users it considers to be under 13, the minimum age for accounts on Meta’s social networks. Users aged 13 to 17 are automatically moved to Teen Accounts with stricter settings.

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Restrictions for teen accounts

Teen Accounts are private by default, limit the content available to teenagers, and do not allow strangers to send them private messages. Parents or guardians can enable supervision for such accounts, set time limits, and monitor Instagram use.

Users under 16 cannot change Teen Account settings without permission from a parent or guardian. Meta also said that next month, parents in the United States will begin receiving Instagram notifications explaining the age assessment process and ways to check the accuracy of their child’s age information.

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