Meta is revising the timeline for achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure has grown faster than the deployment of clean energy and other low-carbon solutions. The company said this in its 2026 sustainability report, Anadolu Agency reports.

Meta said it is reassessing the schedule, sequence of actions and interim milestones, including the timeframe for its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2030. The company has not yet announced a new date and promised to publish the results of the review.

Emissions and electricity consumption increased

Meta's net greenhouse gas emissions rose by 45% in 2025, to 11.8 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. The company cited purchased goods, services and capital equipment as the main factors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Electricity consumption increased by 35% over the year as Meta brought additional data centers into operation. Among the obstacles to meeting its climate commitments, the company cited long queues for grid connections, delays in obtaining permits, insufficient electricity transmission grid capacity, and the development of supply chains for low-carbon materials and equipment.

Investments in clean energy

At the same time, Meta said that in 2025, for the sixth consecutive year, it matched 100% of its annual electricity consumption with clean and renewable energy. The company contracted more than 10 gigawatts of new clean energy capacity, bringing its total contracted capacity to more than 30 gigawatts across seven countries and 28 U.S. states.

According to Meta, suppliers responsible for 62% of its emissions have already set science-based emissions reduction targets. A year earlier, the figure stood at 48%. The company also names achieving net-zero emissions across its entire value chain as a long-term goal.

Read us on