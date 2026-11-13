Meta has signed an agreement with electric truck operator Nevoya to launch 25 battery-electric Class 8 tractors on the Interstate 10 route in the United States, between San Bernardino, California, and Phoenix, Arizona. According to Electrek, Nevoya expects to put the trucks into service on the route in 2027.

Support without operating its own freight transport

Meta will not purchase the tractors, hire drivers, or transport its own products. Instead, the company will support cleaner transportation of other cargo through environmental attribute certificates (EACs). This carbon-credit mechanism allows companies to claim the emissions-reduction benefits of electric trucks without operating them themselves.

Meta's net-zero strategy lead, Devon Lake, said that multi-year arrangements could help the company address Scope 3 emissions. According to her, freight transportation is part of the emissions associated with the construction and operation of Meta's data centers.

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Second route involving Meta

Previously, Meta was part of the Center for Green Market Activation buyers' alliance, whose joint EAC purchases supported Nevoya's first deployment: 63 trucks on the route between Houston and Dallas in May. The new arrangement is a separate agreement solely between Meta and Nevoya.

Nevoya expects the 25 new tractors to cover about 4 million freight miles annually. According to the source, the agreement also provides Meta with a foundation for potentially opening new electric freight corridors in the future.

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