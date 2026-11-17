Meta has entered into a technology partnership with visual effects and animation company DNEG, under which popular films will be converted into stereoscopic 3D content for Meta VR Glasses. The device is scheduled for release in spring 2027, Variety reports.

First films for the glasses

The DNEG Stereo team has already begun work on several films. They include The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Meta and Lionsgate are converting the film into 3D with the participation of DNEG and director Francis Lawrence. The film is due to be released in theaters in 3D on November 20 and, after its theatrical run ends, will become available for Meta VR Glasses.

The glasses will feature a 5K micro-OLED Infinite Display with a density of 37 pixels per degree. DNEG said that this resolution will make it possible to create 3D versions with clarity comparable to that of a movie theater. In certain projects, the team also plans to go beyond the traditional frame to create new immersive episodes.

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DNEG's experience in 3D conversion

DNEG has been working with stereo conversion for more than 15 years and, according to the company, was the first to convert a full-length Hollywood film into stereoscopic 3D. Its work in this field has received awards, including for Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity and Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Among DNEG's more recent 3D conversions are Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Supergirl, and the live-action film How to Train Your Dragon. The company is also working on the projects Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Blade Runner 2099, The Cat in the Hat, and the third season of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

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