Meta is rolling out a software update for its AI glasses due to a rare issue: some devices may become too warm if moisture gets inside. The company is offering free replacements to users who encounter this malfunction, Engadget reports.

Version 130 update

The version 130 update is being rolled out to owners of Meta-branded Adventurer, Fury, Starfire, Nova and Capri frames. According to the company, it should ensure better device performance. The rollout has already begun, but it may take about a day for the update to reach all users.

The new version can be installed in the Meta AI app: in settings, users should go to the Glasses section and then Updates. Meta urges all owners of its glasses to update the software, although the company estimates that the issue affects only a small number of devices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Free replacement

A Meta spokesperson said the issue occurred when moisture got inside the glasses. The company compared the fix to a smartphone automatically shutting down when it needs to cool down.

According to Meta, the cause may be excessive moisture or sweat getting into the device. If the glasses unexpectedly shut down, the user will receive a push notification recommending that they contact Meta support for a free replacement.

Meta also states that its AI glasses have IPX4 water resistance, meaning they are safe in light rain. At the same time, according to the company, Oakley and Ray-Ban glasses are not affected by this issue.

Read us on