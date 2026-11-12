Scientists from China analyzed 48 controlled studies and concluded that physical activity may improve blood pressure, heart rate and cardiorespiratory endurance in people with chronic diseases or at risk of developing them. As News-Medical reports, the work was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Which indicators changed

The researchers analyzed 93 estimates of the effect of physical activity from the selected papers. Exercise statistically significantly improved systolic and diastolic blood pressure, heart rate and maximum oxygen consumption, VO₂ max, an indicator of cardiorespiratory endurance.

Significant improvements in the measured indicators were found among participants with hypertension and diabetes. At the same time, the meta-analysis did not establish a statistically significant effect on body mass index or physical and mental health indicators. In the subgroup of people with cardiovascular diseases, the overall result was also not statistically significant, although it included only six effect estimates.

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Data on exercise types

In the primary analysis, only aerobic exercise showed a statistically significant overall effect. Conclusions for strength training, as well as combinations of aerobic and strength exercise, were less certain because the confidence intervals included the possibility of no effect.

The authors found no statistically significant differences between exercise types, so none can be considered proven superior. The data were uneven: 70 effect estimates were available for aerobic exercise, seven for strength training and 16 for combined training.

The results varied substantially between studies, limiting confidence in the conclusions. The authors also noted limitations due to searches conducted only in English and Chinese, uneven regional representation and a lack of data for some territories. They emphasized the need for larger standardized studies to determine the optimal type, frequency, intensity and duration of physical activity.

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