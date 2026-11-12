A systematic review and meta-analysis of 40 studies linked type 2 diabetes with a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. According to News-Medical, in a separate analysis, the adjusted relative risk of Alzheimer’s disease among people with type 2 diabetes was 53% higher than among people without the condition.

Estimating new cases

Researchers also estimated the incidence of new cases of the disease. According to their calculations, if 1,000 people with type 2 diabetes are followed for one year, an average of 4.7 of them may develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr Emmanuel Adewuyi explained that relative risk makes it possible to compare two groups, while the incidence rate reflects the frequency of new cases. Combining these data, he said, provides a clearer picture of the burden of Alzheimer’s disease among people with type 2 diabetes.

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Focus on type 2 diabetes

Adewuyi, who is an NHMRC Investigator Fellow at the Curtin School of Population Health, noted that previous reviews often combined different types of diabetes or different forms of dementia. By contrast, this analysis focused specifically on type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease and estimated the incidence of new cases.

The study, Incidence and risk of Alzheimer’s disease in individuals with type 2 diabetes: A systematic review and meta-analysis, was published in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy.

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