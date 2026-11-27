Reviews of scientific studies point to a possible link between contact with cats, particularly in childhood, and higher odds of developing schizophrenia. At the same time, the available data do not prove that cats themselves or a parasite associated with them cause this mental illness, ScienceAlert reports.

The role of Toxoplasma

Researchers are considering the possible impact of the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, which cats can carry. A person can become infected through contact with contaminated feces, as well as through undercooked meat, soil, food, or water. The parasite can sometimes infect brain cells, and toxoplasmosis is in some cases accompanied by delusions and hallucinations.

A meta-analysis of 17 studies, published in 2023, showed that people who had contact with cats had approximately twice the odds of receiving a schizophrenia diagnosis. The largest study of antibodies to T. gondii included nearly 82,000 blood donors in Denmark and found a statistically significant association between antibodies to the parasite and a schizophrenia diagnosis among some participants.

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The evidence remains contradictory

The authors of a review in Frontiers in Psychiatry noted that the available data indicate only a moderate increase in the risk of psychotic-spectrum symptoms. One possible explanation is reverse causality: people with early or subclinical psychotic manifestations, social isolation, or emotional distress may be more likely to acquire companion animals, including cats.

Not all studies confirmed such a link. A University College London study involving 3,542 people found no association between owning a cat in childhood and T. gondii levels. It also found no significant link between T. gondii levels in childhood and later psychotic experiences. The 2023 meta-analysis was also criticized for potentially failing to account for studies with negative results.

Scientists stress that establishing a causal link requires direct evidence of the parasite's presence in brain tissue or confirmation that an anti-parasitic drug improves symptoms in infected people. At present, there is no reason to avoid pet cats out of fear of developing schizophrenia; the potential risk, if it exists, is associated primarily with contact with contaminated cat litter rather than ordinary interaction with the animal.

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