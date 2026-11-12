British Metro Bank has announced that it is open to sale offers. Following the announcement, the bank’s share price rose by 7% in the morning, while its market capitalisation reached about £1.3 billion, The Guardian reports.

The bank stressed that a sale is one of the options for its further development. If a suitable buyer is not found, Metro Bank will be able to continue operating independently. The board of directors unanimously believes that assessing potential interest in the company through a possible sale will make it possible to maximise opportunities to create value for shareholders and benefit all stakeholders.

Possible exit of the largest shareholder

A successful sale could allow Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal to exit the bank’s capital, which he helped save from near-collapse at the end of 2023. The banker received 53% of Metro Bank shares and a seat on the board of directors three years ago. He controls the stake through Spaldy Investments, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

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Gilinski Bacal bought the shares at 30 pence as part of the bank rescue deal. At a price of 190 pence per share, his stake could bring about £427 million. According to Forbes, the 68-year-old banker’s fortune is estimated at approximately $16.9 billion.

Consequences of the crisis and recovery plan

Metro Bank received a £925 million rescue package in 2023, which was partly facilitated by UK regulators from the Bank of England. Since then, the bank has been implementing a recovery plan that envisages more active lending to businesses and people with unstable incomes.

The bank, founded by American businessman Vernon Hill in 2010, became the first new retail bank in the UK in more than 100 years. In 2019, it made a significant accounting error, after which investors began selling its shares and customers began withdrawing funds. This led to the resignations of executives and the bank’s then-chairman. In spring 2024, chief executive Daniel Frumkin cut more than 1,000 jobs and also ended Sunday branch openings.

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