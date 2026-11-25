In Strasbourg, France, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola signed the European Union budget for 2027 after it was approved by lawmakers during a plenary session. The document will enter into force on January 1, 2027, and will become the final annual budget under the EU's 2021–2027 multiannual financial framework.

Budget parameters

As reported by Anadolu Agency, budget commitments amount to €199.7 billion, while payments total €211.5 billion. The European Parliament supported the budget with 406 votes, while 184 lawmakers voted against and another 69 abstained.

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached an agreement on the budget on November 11. The Council formally approved it on November 23, after which the document was put to a final vote by European Parliament lawmakers.

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Additional funding

During negotiations with member states, lawmakers secured more than €300 million in additional funding compared with the European Commission's initial proposal. The funding will be directed, in particular, toward research, transport and energy networks, education, civil protection and humanitarian aid.

The Horizon Europe program will receive an additional €21.5 million, transport and energy networks €22.5 million, Erasmus+ €14 million, and the EU Civil Protection Mechanism €13.5 million. The agreement also provides for increased spending on humanitarian aid, border management, migration policy, neighborhood programs and the security capabilities of EU institutions.

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