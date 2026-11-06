US-based Micron Technology has almost completely halted construction of a memory chip manufacturing plant in Taoyuan, Taiwan, due to a prolonged labor dispute. Taipei Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the publication’s sources, the company has already informed Taiwanese officials and one supplier of its intention to suspend work.

Sources claim that Micron’s management is concerned about growing uncertainty, including the possible cancellation of an agreement with a local labor union. The company said its current operations in Taiwan continue as usual and that it is confident in maintaining uninterrupted supplies to customers, but did not directly comment on the situation at the Taoyuan complex.

Investments of up to $4.5 billion

Micron has allocated between $3 billion and $4.5 billion for the Fab 11E complex, including for equipment from the Dutch company ASML. The new facility was planned to produce DRAM and high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, used in artificial intelligence systems. The factory had previously been scheduled to begin operations in 2028.

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A limited amount of work necessary for safety is still being carried out at the site, but construction will be frozen afterward, the publication’s sources say. Taiwan accounts for about 60% of Micron’s global DRAM production, as well as a significant share of its HBM production.

Dispute over pay

The conflict between Micron and its employees escalated this year when workers demanded higher compensation amid record profits from the artificial intelligence boom. The Taoyuan union, which represents fewer than 3,000 workers, demands that 15% of the company’s operating profit be distributed among employees worldwide and that incentives be paid only in cash rather than partly in shares.

Micron reached an agreement with a larger union in Taichung, but some employees oppose its terms. The Taoyuan union is seeking to expand its membership by recruiting workers from Taichung in order to secure the cancellation of the current agreement and resume negotiations. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said it supports the agreement reached by the company and the union and will help the parties resolve their differences.

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