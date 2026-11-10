On Tuesday, November 10, Microsoft surpassed Nvidia in market capitalization and became the world’s second most valuable company. According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, this happened for the first time since June 2025 after Nvidia’s shares fell.

Company share prices

Microsoft shares fell by 0.4% to $543.25 per share. Meanwhile, Nvidia shares lost more than 6% and were last trading at about $167.11 per share.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on Nvidia

Reuters linked the chipmaker’s share-price decline to uncertainty over the prospects of artificial intelligence. The agency also reported on an investigation examining whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

Read us on