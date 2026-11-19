In October, Microsoft offered payments to 60,000 employees for voluntarily leaving the company instead of conducting another large-scale workforce reduction. Company CEO Satya Nadella said the decision was linked to reorganizing work around artificial intelligence, TechCrunch reports.

Reorganizing work with AI

According to Nadella, Microsoft does not intend to simply replace employees, including software engineers, with artificial intelligence. The company is restructuring workflows so that employees use AI in their work and focus more on managing AI agents.

Nadella noted that software engineering is not disappearing and, in his view, will continue to develop, but team structures and the nature of engineers’ work will change. He acknowledged that such a reorganization may be difficult for some employees, but called it necessary.

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The example of the Cowork team

As an example, the Microsoft chief cited the team creating Cowork, an AI agent in Microsoft 365 applications. According to him, it includes 11 developers who have learned to use AI in their work. Nadella described their approach as building a “software factory” that develops the product rather than working directly on each of its elements.

The Microsoft CEO believes that over time, all employees may shift to the role of managers of agents rather than performing work directly. He added that a company that was not built as AI-oriented will need more time to change its workflows.

In an interview with The Pragmatic Engineer podcast, Nadella also said that discussions about technological singularity and the possible loss of all jobs due to AI have heightened employees’ anxiety. According to him, the proposed payments were intended to give people the opportunity to independently choose their future career path.

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