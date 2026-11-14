Microsoft reported the full recovery of its consumer products and services as of 16:10 GMT on Friday following a major global outage. Microsoft 365 corporate services also showed steady recovery, Anadolu Agency reports.

Email queue processed

In a statement on its service status page, the company said that all previously affected environments had fully recovered. Microsoft also confirmed that it had processed the email queue that accumulated during the disruptions.

“We have confirmed that services in all previously affected environments have fully recovered, and the email queue has been processed, so the issue has been resolved,” the company said.

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Outage affected users in dozens of countries

During the outage, millions of users in at least 70 countries experienced problems accessing email, Teams, and the Copilot AI assistant. Microsoft apologized for the disruptions.

The company linked the disruption to a technical issue that arose during a previous network capacity upgrade. Microsoft stressed that the incident was not related to cyberattacks or artificial intelligence systems.

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