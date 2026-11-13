Microsoft has reported the first signs of stabilization of its services after a large-scale global outage that restricted access to Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and other company products for more than 12 hours. As Anadolu Agency reports, the company applied a fix and restarted its infrastructure, which produced limited results.

Recovery is still ongoing

Microsoft said it continues to monitor system operations in different regions, assess server performance and measures to increase available capacity. According to the company, the latest traffic optimization measures have had a positive effect on service stability and increased their capacity.

At the same time, Microsoft emphasized that infrastructure recovery has not yet been completed. The company is observing early signs of stabilization, but service capacity has not yet returned to normal levels, and their operation remains unstable as traffic is being restored gradually.

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User complaints in the United States

The outage affected Exchange Online mailboxes and access to Outlook, Microsoft 365 and Teams in several regions. According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports in the United States exceeded 97,000 for Outlook, 38,000 for Microsoft 365 and 4,500 for Teams.

Microsoft previously named the unexpected unavailability of servers as the main factor behind the incident, which increased the load on the infrastructure that remained available. The company said it has no data on malicious activity related to the outage and will publish a report on the causes of the incident and measures to strengthen infrastructure resilience after services are fully restored.

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