Microsoft winds down Oracle AI capacity rental — Channel NewsAsia

Microsoft is winding down an agreement to rent artificial intelligence computing capacity from Oracle. Reuters reported this, while Channel NewsAsia published the material citing Bloomberg.

Decision not to renew the contract

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft has been disconnecting computing capacity rented from Oracle over recent months after deciding not to renew the contract. Sources familiar with the matter say this is part of Microsoft’s broader review of cloud partnerships worth billions of dollars.

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Bloomberg also noted that over time, the capacity rented from Oracle became less valuable to Microsoft because it no longer matched the company’s changing needs.

Market reaction

During afternoon trading, Oracle shares fell nearly 3%, while Microsoft’s stock price changed little. Microsoft and Oracle did not immediately comment on Reuters’ requests.

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