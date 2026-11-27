In the United Kingdom, copper prices on the London Metal Exchange rose 6.5% on Friday to more than $12,600 per tonne. The metal may end the week with a gain of about 2%, which would be the first weekly increase in prices since the week ending October 9, OilPrice reports.

Recovery after the decline

In September, copper on the London Metal Exchange reached a record level of more than $15,000 per tonne, after which its price declined significantly over the following weeks. Earlier this week, prices fell below $11,500 per tonne, but returned above $12,600 on Friday.

According to the publication, this was the largest intraday rise in copper prices since January 2026. The increase in prices was preceded by a recovery in the U.S. stock market and technology company shares, against which investor interest in risky assets strengthened.

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The role of demand and short positions

Mysteel analysts noted that changing market expectations regarding copper demand linked to artificial intelligence were one of the important factors behind recent price volatility.

ING commodities strategists Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson believe that Friday's rise may have been amplified by the closing of short positions. At the same time, in their assessment, the physical copper market in China remains relatively resilient. Analysts expect market attention to focus on demand and inventories in China, as well as on the possible return of copper stored in the United States to the global market.

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