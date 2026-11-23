In the United Kingdom, on the London Metal Exchange, the price of copper briefly fell below $12,000 per tonne on Monday for the first time since March. The quotations later partly recovered, reaching $12,160 per tonne at around 9:18 a.m. UAE time, The National reports.

Decline after a record high

Last week, copper fell by 9%, marking the third-largest weekly decline of the past decade. In September, the metal's price reached a record $14,694 per tonne, exceeding the previous high of $14,527.50 set in January.

Tony Sage, chief executive of Australian critical metals project developer Critical Metals, linked the decline to investors' doubts about the scale and payback of spending related to artificial intelligence. According to him, market participants were unwinding optimistic positions based on expectations of rising copper demand due to data centre construction.

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Dollar, rates and data centres

An additional source of pressure, Sage said, was a stronger US dollar amid expectations of further interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Since copper is traded in dollars, the strengthening of the US currency makes the metal more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Following the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections, analysts expect tighter AI regulation and closer scrutiny of data centre construction. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said that public concerns over energy consumption, environmental impact and the costs of large data centres are creating uncertainty for one of the important sources of copper demand.

Market sentiment is also affected by the situation in China, the world's largest consumer of refined copper, accounting for more than half of global use of the metal. The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for China's economic growth this year by 0.1 percentage points to 4.5%.

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