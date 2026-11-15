In London on November 14, the price of three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.5% to $13,519 per tonne as of 10:00 GMT. During trading, quotes touched $13,456 per tonne, the lowest level since July 17. The metal was heading for its fifth consecutive weekly decline, OilPrice reports.

Market reaction to Nvidia news

Traders linked the latest stage of the decline to Nvidia's announcement of Jensen Huang's immediate resignation as president, chief executive officer and board member. The company's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, became interim CEO while retaining her finance role. Nvidia shares closed down 4.3% on November 13 and lost another roughly 2% the following day.

At the same time, the fall in copper prices began in mid-October. Goldman Sachs attributed the correction to investor positioning in artificial intelligence-related stocks rather than weakening fundamental demand for the metal. Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price also pointed to persistent inflation in the United States and the prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

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Possible pause in data center financing

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri said that Nvidia had become an important source of financing for non-cloud companies and developers in the artificial intelligence sector. In his view, the company may pause such deals even if the new leadership maintains its previous course. JPMorgan analysts do not expect changes to existing commitments, but suggest that new deals may take longer to conclude or become more expensive.

Demand in China's physical market, meanwhile, showed no signs of a sharp weakening. The Yangshan premium, an indicator of Chinese demand for imported copper, reached a record $285 per tonne on November 14. Copper inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses fell by 18.3% over the week to 27,642 tonnes, the lowest level since December 23.

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