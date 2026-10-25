Migrant women in Australia are 20% more likely than migrant men to have jobs for which their qualifications exceed the requirements. A study by the non-profit organisation Settlement Services International (SSI) also found that about 340,000 migrant women in the country are working below their professional level, ABC News Australia reports.

Professions are not recognised

Before moving from Afghanistan in 2021, Farukh Taheri had four years of experience in accounting. In Australia, she spent about a year looking for work and received responses from employers saying that she did not have the required qualifications. With SSI's support, Taheri got a job at the fashion brand The Social Outfit in Newtown, where refugee and migrant women work and receive training.

There, she worked in sales and with mail orders, and also contributed to creating a clothing collection. However, Taheri does not consider work in fashion to be a long-term career. She completed a Certificate IV in Accounting and Bookkeeping at TAFE and is now pursuing a diploma in accounting in order to find work in her field.

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An expensive and difficult path

Malini Raj, executive director of the Australian Multicultural Women's Alliance, said migrant women who cannot secure recognition of their overseas qualifications are forced to accept work in order to survive. According to her, this results in lower incomes, smaller retirement savings and worse long-term prospects.

Raj noted that psychologists, engineers, teachers and nurses in Australia face an expensive, lengthy and complicated process of qualification recognition. She cited the example of women with overseas qualifications as general practitioners: on average, they need two years and $50,000 to obtain recognition and begin working in the country.

SSI and the Australian Multicultural Women's Alliance called for the appointment of a national commissioner to coordinate the skills recognition process for new migrants and refugees. Raj stressed that there are staff shortages in the professions for which these women are qualified.

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