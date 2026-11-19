In Denmark, the combination of migraine and a history of smoking was associated with the highest risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke before age 60 among women who had given birth. This was the conclusion reached by the authors of a study published on November 18, 2026, in the journal Neurology, News-Medical reports.

Data from nearly 1.7 million participants

Scientists analyzed Danish health and birth registries over 27 years and selected nearly 1.7 million people aged 15 to 60 who had given birth. Information on migraine was taken from registries, while smoking information was based on participants’ self-reports.

Among participants, 82.8% had neither migraine nor a history of smoking. Migraine alone was present in 3.9%, a history of smoking alone in 12.8%, and both factors in 0.5%. The researchers assessed the 20-year risk of ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and death.

Highest rates in the group with both factors

The risk of ischemic stroke was 0.8% in the group with neither factor, 1.3% in the migraine group, 1.5% among participants with a history of smoking, and 2.8% among those with migraine and a history of smoking. For hemorrhagic stroke, the respective figures were 0.3%, 0.5%, 0.6%, and 0.9%.

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The risk of death during the follow-up period was 1% in the group with neither factor, 1.2% in the migraine group, 2.3% among participants with a history of smoking, and 3.4% in the group with both factors.

After accounting for age, number of births, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other factors, the risk of early ischemic stroke in the group with migraine and a history of smoking was 3.6 times higher than among women without these factors. For hemorrhagic stroke, the risk was 2.6 times higher, while the risk of death was more than three times higher.

The authors stressed that the study identified statistical associations rather than proving a causal effect of migraine or smoking on stroke and death. Among the limitations, they cited the possible incomplete recording of migraine and smoking in registries, as well as the fact that smoking data during pregnancy do not necessarily reflect a person’s long-term habits.

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