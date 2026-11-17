Microrobots whose movement can be controlled by an external magnetic field helped more effectively direct clot-dissolving drugs to blocked vessels in experiments on pigs. Live Science reports that the technology is being developed by a team led by Simone Schürle, professor of medical microsystems at ETH Zürich. The study results have not yet been described in a peer-reviewed scientific paper.

How the microrobots work

Each microrobot has an elongated shape and consists of a magnetic framework made of iron oxide nanoparticles, covered with a protective shell of hydrogel polymer. A rotating magnetic field causes the particles to tumble and move through the vessel, creating small vortices. According to the researchers' concept, this helps direct medication to the clot.

The rigid magnetic framework ensures predictable rotation of the particles, while the gel shell is intended to prevent them from sticking together. The development was inspired by bacteria that have magnetic structures and orient themselves according to Earth's magnetic field.

Test results

The system was first tested in a silicone model of a blood vessel with clots made from pig blood. When combined with microrobots, a thrombolytic drug dissolved blockages about 10 times faster than when the medication alone was used.

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The researchers then conducted an experiment on live pigs, placing clots in the animals' kidney vessels. After administering microrobots together with a clot-dissolving drug, they were able to restore blood flow over a larger area than with the drug alone.

Next stage

Previous studies in mice showed that iron oxide and the polymer shell safely break down in the body over several weeks. At the same time, the latest tests in pigs did not assess how the device breaks down in the body or how the animals fared after the clots dissolved.

The team plans to conduct longer safety studies in larger animals before moving on to trials involving people. The scientists suggest that, in the future, microrobots could be administered together with thrombolytic drugs and controlled by directed electromagnets within existing clot-treatment procedures.

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