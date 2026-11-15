Milan prosecutors are investigating alleged “safaris” targeting civilians in Sarajevo during the Bosnian War. The prosecutors themselves publicly disclosed the investigation for the first time, Der Spiegel reports.

Possible involvement of wealthy Europeans

According to the publication, wealthy Europeans allegedly paid for the opportunity to shoot at civilians. These claims are the subject of an investigation, not established facts.

The article refers to possible payment for shooting at civilians, which Der Spiegel calls alleged “Sarajevo Safaris.” One witness recalled guests who had night-vision devices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prosecutor’s assessment

A photo published by Der Spiegel shows Prosecutor Viola in Milan. He called the case “a case that makes one’s blood run cold.”

The article was written by Walter Mayr, who reported from Milan. Der Spiegel published the material on November 15, 2026, at 09:08.

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