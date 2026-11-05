In the United States, billionaire Leon Black has filed a defamation lawsuit in a federal court in New York against California Congressman Robert Garcia. He is seeking $7.5 million in damages, alleging that the politician spread false statements about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the financier’s crimes related to human trafficking. The Guardian reports.

Which statements Black is challenging

In the lawsuit, Black claims that following his voluntary interview with the US House Oversight Committee in June, Garcia said on television that the businessman was at the center of Epstein’s crimes. According to the plaintiff, several weeks later the congressman also said that Black was among the last people to contact Epstein before his death in prison in 2019.

The lawsuit also alleges that Garcia spoke of conversations with victims who supposedly credibly identified Black as being involved in direct violence against women and Epstein’s human trafficking network. Black called these claims false and said that the congressman knew this. In the businessman’s view, the statements caused him substantial harm.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Committee investigation

The lawsuit was filed nearly two months after the House of Representatives voted to find Black in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas from the Oversight Committee, which is investigating the Epstein case. As of November 5, the US Department of Justice had not brought charges against Black in connection with contempt of Congress.

The committee, chaired by Republican James Comer, demanded that Black provide all non-disclosure agreements to which he is a party and appear to testify. Black did not attend the testimony scheduled for September 3 and did not provide all of the requested agreements. He separately sued Comer and the committee, calling the subpoenas invalid and beyond the body’s authority.

Black has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he did not know about Epstein’s crimes. His representative said that the billionaire did not commit violence against women, did not have relationships with minors, was not involved in human trafficking and did not pay Epstein for women. Garcia’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read us on