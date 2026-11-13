Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said that several of the country’s oil and gas companies owe local banks about $7 billion. According to him, as a result, most domestic bank financing for the sector has been put on hold. He said this at a conference of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Exploration Professionals in Lagos, OilPrice reports.

Dangote did not name the debtor companies, provide a breakdown of the debt, or specify what share of it is overdue. He also urged banks to lend more actively to Nigerian-owned operators so that they would depend less on seeking financing abroad.

Production plans

The Nigerian government plans to increase oil production to 3 million barrels per day by 2030. According to the latest data cited, the country produced 1.51 million barrels per day in October, compared with 1.53 million barrels per day in September.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The October figure allowed Nigeria to meet its OPEC quota of 1.5 million barrels per day for the sixth consecutive month. Dangote considers the target of 3 million barrels per day insufficiently ambitious, recalling a previous target of 4.2 million barrels per day by 2024, which the country did not achieve.

Licensing round and refinery debts

Nigeria’s oil production regulatory commission is offering 40 blocks as part of its 2026 licensing round. The regulator said that 22 recent license recipients must ensure production of at least 250,000 barrels per day within five years.

Dangote’s refinery near Lagos, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, had debt of 7.9 trillion naira, or about $5.8 billion, at the end of June. The facility reduced it by 798 billion naira in the first half of the year. At the same time, Dangote did not specify whether his refinery’s borrowings were included in the oil-sector debt amount he cited.

Read us on