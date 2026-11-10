In Australia, Alexandra Bert and her husband Julian donated $120 million to ten conservation funds. It is one of the largest charitable contributions for nature protection in the country’s history, ABC News Australia reports.

Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) received $25 million, the largest grant in the organization’s history. AWC works with landowners and purchases properties in different parts of Australia, where it implements projects to restore ecosystems and return native animal species to their natural habitat.

According to Rebecca Dite, AWC’s regional ecologist in northern Australia, the organization currently manages areas comprising about 1.7% of the Australian continent’s land area. Its strategy envisages increasing this figure to 5% — an area comparable to the territory of Germany. Dite said the donation could help the organization achieve this goal.

Bat research

AWC plans to allocate part of the funds to bat research. The organization’s specialist Oli Eilen noted that bats account for more than 20% of all mammals, yet they are usually not considered in conservation management.

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According to him, researchers will be able to survey AWC’s protected areas in Australia to determine bat distribution, identify species at risk and possibly record new findings.

Funds for Bush Heritage Australia

Bush Heritage Australia received another $25 million. Bruce Webber, the organization’s head of science and conservation, called the funding “utterly transformative.” According to him, the funds will be directed almost immediately toward the purchase of the 20,000-hectare Wooroora cattle station near Cairns.

Bush Heritage Australia described Wooroora as its largest single acquisition. Webber believes the effects of the donation will be noticeable over the next 10–15 years and could affect biodiversity conservation.

Alexandra Bert said the donation seemed like the right decision for the couple amid the rapid deterioration of the natural environment. The couple also owns Bullo River Station, a cattle station in northern Australia, where AWC implements land management programs in cooperation with the owners.

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