UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said that all options for future relations, including the possible return of the country to the bloc, could be considered during upcoming informal discussions with EU leaders. The Guardian reports this.

New agreements with the EU

The statement came after the United Kingdom and the EU announced agreements on food and drink standards, emissions trading and a youth mobility programme.

Under the plan, 100,000 young Britons will be able to live, work, study and travel in the EU. Citizens of EU countries will have similar opportunities in the United Kingdom.

Andy Burnham said the agreements could add 0.5% to the UK's GDP, which he estimated at £17 billion. According to him, legislation to implement the agreements is due to be introduced to parliament next week.

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Further negotiations

Miliband said that over the next year, Burnham would hold additional informal discussions with the EU on further steps. He also noted that the agreements concluded this week are the limit of what is possible before the next general election.

At the same time, the package of three agreements could fall apart in six months: the EU said it could block it if the United Kingdom does not allow students from EU countries to study at British universities at domestic tuition rates. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was confident that a solution could be found.

Since coming to power in 2024, the Labour Party has adhered to its election promises not to return the country to the EU single market or customs union and not to restore freedom of movement. Miliband said that the government respects the result of the 2016 vote, but that the world and Europe have changed significantly since then.

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