English football club Millwall will partially close The Den stadium after a regulatory commission upheld two Football Association charges concerning discriminatory chanting by fans. As Sky Sports News reports, this is the first time a club from England’s top four football divisions has received such a punishment.

Sanctions for the club

The commission found that during a home match against Charlton in January, fans chanted expressions containing discriminatory references to disability and sexual orientation. Millwall admitted guilt to the charges brought against it.

The club was ordered to partially close the stadium for two matches, although the sanction for one match was suspended until the end of the 2027/28 season. Millwall was also fined £70,000 and ordered to pay the costs of the hearing. The club received a warning regarding its future conduct, while the Football Association’s action plan was extended until the end of next season.

For the match against Sheffield United on December 8, blocks 19, 20, 47 and 48 of the Dockers Stand will be closed, amounting to a total of 1,274 seats. In its written ruling, the commission stated that the club’s degree of responsibility for these incidents was significant.

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Management’s reaction

Millwall managing director Mark Fairbrass apologised to everyone affected by the chanting, acknowledging that the club had not done enough. At the same time, he said Millwall was disappointed by the decision and had already introduced new procedures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

According to Fairbrass, all identified participants in the discriminatory chanting during the match against Charlton were under the age of 18. He called for educational work with fans and cooperation between clubs, the Football Association and the Kick It Out organisation.

This was the first instance of discriminatory chanting at The Den since the FA Cup match against Everton in 2019. At the same time, since April 2023, three further similar incidents involving Millwall fans at away matches have been recorded.

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