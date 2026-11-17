The US Department of Energy has issued a seventh “emergency” order requiring the J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant in Michigan to remain open for another 90 days. As Electrek reports, the new order will remain in effect until mid-February. The plant’s scheduled closure was to take place 534 days ago.

Decision after court ruling

The department explains such orders as necessary to maintain the reliability of electricity supply. According to the publication, the Department of Energy has used such directives for six coal-fired power plants and one oil-and-gas power plant in six states.

A federal appeals court previously blocked the emergency order concerning J.H. Campbell. The court unanimously concluded that there were no emergency circumstances to justify keeping the plant operating. At the same time, the Department of Energy filed a motion for reconsideration of that decision and issued a new 90-day order.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Costs for consumers

The plant’s owner, Consumers, stated in a filing that from the beginning of the first emergency order through September 30, 2026, it expects to seek $303 million in reimbursement from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for costs associated with these directives.

Electrek notes that this amount applies only to J.H. Campbell and does not include costs for other power plants whose operations were extended under similar orders. The publication also reports that the owners of plants affected by these directives filed objections to them.

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