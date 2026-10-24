Chinese and Turkish scientists studied the geological formation of the Kizildzhaoren deposit — Turkey’s largest known rare-earth deposit — and assessed its mineralization as small in scale. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the researchers believe the site is unlikely to become a major global alternative to current rare-earth element producers in the near future.

The study’s lead researcher, Yang Xiaoyong, a professor at the University of Science and Technology of China and Hebei GEO University, said that mineralization at Kizildzhaoren is “small in scale” and remains far from major rare-earth deposits. According to him, there is currently no evidence of significant rare-earth deposits in Turkey or other Middle Eastern countries.

How the deposit formed

The peer-reviewed study was published online in the journal Acta Geologica Sinica on October 9. Specialists from the China University of Mining and Technology, the University of Science and Technology of China, Hebei GEO University, Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa, Shanxi Energy Institute, and the Xi’an Center of the China Geological Survey participated in the work.

The authors analyzed rock geochemistry, mineralogical data, trace-element contents in fluorite, and strontium isotopes. They described three stages in the formation of the deposit: the intrusion of carbonatite magma into surrounding rocks, the separation of a liquid phase and the formation of hydrothermal fluids enriched in rare-earth elements, fluorine, and sulfates, as well as the influence of meteoric water. At the final stage, fluorite, barite, and rare-earth minerals were deposited.

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Ore estimates and extraction challenges

In a preliminary estimate cited by the article, the volume of rare-earth ore at Kizildzhaoren was about 4.67 million tonnes, with an average grade of 2.78%. At the same time, this figure reflects the total volume of ore rather than the volume of processed rare-earth oxides, so direct comparison with data on other deposits is limited by differences in reporting standards.

For comparison, the world’s largest deposit, Bayan Obo in Inner Mongolia, has more than 57.4 million tonnes of rare-earth reserves with an average grade of about 6% oxides. Yang noted that Kizildzhaoren belongs to the same general class of igneous carbonatites as China’s Maoniuping deposit, but differs significantly from Bayan Obo in scale.

Environmental risks are an additional obstacle: more than 1,000 parts per million of thorium were found in some samples from Kizildzhaoren. The scientist stressed that this is not an average figure for the entire deposit, but that rare-earth extraction carries an environmental cost. He also emphasized that the work is purely academic in nature and cannot by itself change global supply chains.

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