Finland’s Ministry of Finance has proposed introducing an annual fee of around €30 for adult library cards. The initiative is among more than 100 proposals for spending cuts and tax increases that, in the ministry’s view, could help the next government balance the economy, YLE News reports.

Expected revenue

According to the ministry’s estimate, the card fee could bring the state about €36 million annually. Public library cards in the country are currently free of charge, in line with the principle that basic services should be accessible to everyone.

Freelance librarian and reading advocate Päivi H. Jokitalo stressed that free access to libraries is enshrined in law. Finland’s first Library Act, adopted in 1928, provides for free use of libraries.

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Concerns over access

According to Jokitalo, libraries are used particularly actively in Finland: about 2 million people have library cards, and 87.9 million loans were made last year. This amounts to approximately 14–15 loans per person per year. Around 40% of the population uses libraries or is registered with them.

Jokitalo cited European surveys indicating that people use libraries less often in countries where library services are paid. She also recalled that a similar idea was discussed in Finland in the late 1990s, but was abandoned following public reaction.

The issue of access to libraries is also linked to declining reading and writing skills in Finland, especially among children, teenagers and young people. At the same time, the national literacy strategy aims to make the country the most literate in the world by 2030.

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